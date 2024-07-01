Experts feel new laws won’t affect public immediately

“Advocates and judges have had the experience of dealing with entirely new sets of statues. Take for example the Companies Act 1956. In 2013, altogether a new Act was introduced. As the time passed, the higher courts interpreted the provisions of the new Companies Act and lawyers got used to it. Moreover, judges will have the benefit of the two sides of the case to understand better, with prosecution on one side and the defence on the other. In my opinion, policemen will take more time and require more training,” he explained.