Facing headwinds, Siddaramaiah seeks support on social justice plank

Seeking a 'united' fight, Siddaramaiah said: "Those who've not benefitted from social justice...those at the receiving end of oppression...we must unite to fight this conspiracy. Otherwise, none will get justice."

Earlier in the day, Siddaramaiah said the BJP is against him as he was fighting inequality in society. He was speaking at a Congress event to pay tributes to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi and Urs.

"It is impossible for BJP to support the poor, backward classes, Dalits and minorities," Siddaramaiah charged. "Congress is always pro-women, pro-poor, pro-minorities and pro-Dalit. BJP is making baseless allegations against me since I am against inequality in society," he said.

Siddaramaiah also claimed that the BJP "always wants the poor to remain in the same condition". Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said: “Modi says ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’. But the truth is ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vinaash’."