Facing headwinds, Siddaramaiah seeks support on social justice plank

Bengaluru: Embattled Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who is facing the threat of investigation and prosecution over corruption charges, sought support from the oppressed classes against what he described as "a conspiracy" to end his political career.
Siddaramaiah chose an event commemorating former chief minister D Devaraj Urs to defend himself against corruption allegations. Like Urs, Siddaramaiah belongs to the OBC.
Last week, Governor Thawarchand Gehlot gave his nod to have Siddaramaiah investigated and prosecuted in connection with a site allotment scam of the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).
Using the 'social justice' plank, Siddaramaiah brought up the caste census that he has been pushing for.
"Without a caste census, how does one know the social and economic conditions of communities? How do we design programmes for them? How do we implement a preferential system? How can we ensure social justice? They're angry that I'm doing all this. So, they're conspiring to finish off Siddaramaiah politically," Siddaramaiah said.
Siddaramaiah recalled that he first became a minister on August 17, 1984. "It's been 40 years. I haven't had a black mark or blemish. Now, they've started trying to keep a black mark on me. Although I've done nothing wrong, they're repeatedly claiming that I've erred. They're asking me to resign. And, there are some who cheer this," he said.
Seeking a 'united' fight, Siddaramaiah said: "Those who've not benefitted from social justice...those at the receiving end of oppression...we must unite to fight this conspiracy. Otherwise, none will get justice."
Earlier in the day, Siddaramaiah said the BJP is against him as he was fighting inequality in society. He was speaking at a Congress event to pay tributes to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi and Urs.
"It is impossible for BJP to support the poor, backward classes, Dalits and minorities," Siddaramaiah charged. "Congress is always pro-women, pro-poor, pro-minorities and pro-Dalit. BJP is making baseless allegations against me since I am against inequality in society," he said.
Siddaramaiah also claimed that the BJP "always wants the poor to remain in the same condition". Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said: “Modi says ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’. But the truth is ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vinaash’."
Published 20 August 2024, 15:53 IST