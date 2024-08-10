Failure to submit report on bridges' safety: Dakshina Kannada DC serves show cause notice to NHAI PD, PWD

Mangaluru: Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner, Mullai Muhilan MP has issued a show-cause notice to the officials of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and the Public Works Department (PWD) for neglecting to submit a report on the safety of bridges on highways.

He issued the show-cause notice during a meeting held on Saturday at the Deputy Commissioner's office regarding safety measures for roads and bridges in the district.

Instructions had already been given to the concerned departments to submit a report on the safety of bridges on major roads, including national highways, state highways, and district main roads. However, the NHAI and the PWD have not yet submitted an adequate report.