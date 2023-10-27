Fake caste certificate case: Ex-GP president gets jail sentence

The First Additional District and Sessions Court has pronounced jail sentence for H R Ramakrishna, who had served as the Gram Panchayat president, furnishing a fake caste certificate.
Besides, as per the court's order, he is barred from contesting any gram panchayat elections for the next 10 years, from October 18.
H R Ramakrishna of Honnavalli village, Tiptur taluk, belongs to Deshbag caste, but had furnished a fake caste certificate claiming to be of Chennadasa community, which is a Scheduled Caste. Based on this, he contested the D K Kurke gram panchayat elections, under SC category, in 1999-2000 and won.
Justice Sadananda Swamy, who heard the case, gave the judgement.