Fake documents: KEA bars 3 students from admission to professional courses

The pressure on students to get a medical seat is forcing some of them to indulge in fraudulent activities like faking the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) rank card and trying to get into the top medical colleges in the state.
This year, the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has so far come across three such cases and decided to block those students for future from taking part in the admissions for professional courses.
All the three candidates were girl students. In one particular case the KEA filed a complaint at Malleshwaram police station in Bengaluru. As explained by the officials, the accused student had got admission at a top medical college located in Shivamogga faking all the documents, including the KEA admission order and fee paid receipt.
“We got to know about this fraudulent activity when the college management approached us as the seat allotment details of that particular girl was not available on KEA portal,” said Ramya S, executive director of KEA.
In another case, a student created fake documents and approached the court alleging that KEA had not allotted seat despite she being eligible.
On Friday when the Higher Education minister Dr M C Sudhakar visited the KEA to hear the grievances of students and parents, a student approached him saying that she was allotted a seat in Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI) along with an email copy sent in the name of the college.
However officials of KEA asked her to download the NEET rank card and admission ticket for which she said unable to download.
Sensing something fishy, the officials downloaded the rank card of the registration number which the student was claiming as hers and got to know it belongs to another student.