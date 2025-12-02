<p>Farmers in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka">Karnataka</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/andhra-pradesh">Andhra Pradesh</a>, have enacted a new way to protect their successful harvests from 'evil eye,' by putting up posters of Bollywood actress Sunny Leone on the fields. </p><p>In a video posted on X, A farmer in Yadgir district's Mudanur village has attracted attention by placing a portrait of the actress in his cotton field. </p><p>However, the posters have drawn criticism, with locals claiming it to be 'disrespectful and inappropriate'. </p>.Bengaluru: Black magic scare in govt office, police launch probe.<p>This new practice to avoid 'evil eye' has garnered more attention and backlash. </p><p>In a response to <em>Times of India</em>, Chenchu Reddy (45) said, "This year, I got a good harvest on 10 acres. To keep it safe from the evil eye of villagers and passersby, I decided to install a big poster of Sunny Leone." </p><p>He put up the poster in his cabbage and cauliflower field in Andhra Pradesh's Banda Kindi Palle village.</p><p>A farmer in Yadgir district said, "The crop has yielded very well this time. I don't want it to fall under the evil eye." He further explained to <em>TOI</em>, "When people pass by, their attention goes to the poster instead of the field."</p><p>Through generations, people have used symbols of black clothes, scarecrows, images of deities, and even faces of scary demons to protect their properties and fields.</p>