<p>Davanagere: Davanagere police have filed an FIR against former minister M P Renukacharya and his supporters for allegedly making provocative statements and urging youths to use DJ music during the Ganesha idol immersion ceremony in violation of a district administration order.</p><p>At a recent press conference, Renukacharya reportedly called on youths to “violate the ban on DJs” and challenged the police and district administration to stop them “if they have the courage.” Following this, Extension Police registered a suo motu case against him.</p>.Police removes controversial banner after tension grips Karnataka's Davangere during Ganesh Chaturthi.<p>The district administration has imposed a ban on the use of DJs across Davanagere until the completion of Ganesh Chaturthi and Eid Milad festival celebrations.</p><p>Renukacharya has been opposing the order, criticising the administration over the past few days and leading multiple protests along with his supporters.</p>