Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

FIR against ex-minister Renukacharya for urging youth to defy DJ ban during Ganesh immersion

The BJP leader, who has been leading protests against the administration's ban on DJ music in Davangere, dared officials to stop devotees "if they have courage".
Last Updated : 30 August 2025, 08:43 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 August 2025, 08:43 IST
Karnataka NewsDavangereDJIdol immersion

Follow us on :

Follow Us