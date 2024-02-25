JOIN US
india > karnataka

First monkey fever case reported in Udupi

The DHO said awareness is being created among residents near the fringes of the forest in the Western Ghats.
Last Updated 25 February 2024, 00:03 IST

Udupi: The first case of Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD), also known as 'monkey fever', has been confirmed in Udupi district in Kenchanur near Vandse village in Kundapura taluk. 

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr P I Gaddad said the 58-year-old woman has been infected and is being treated in a private hospital. The DHO said awareness is being created among residents near the fringes of the forest in the Western Ghats.

“In many villages, women travel to the forest to collect firewood. They have been informed on preventive measures after they return from the forest. DEPA oil is also being supplied to residents,” DHO told DH.

He said no monkey deaths had been reported in the area where KFD was reported but added that a few incidents of monkey deaths had been reported recently in Hebri.

He appealed to people not to neglect any type of fever and consult doctors. “If fever worsens, it becomes very difficult to treat. Cattle sheds in suspected regions were cleaned and tick prevention measures were implemented,” the DHO added.

(Published 25 February 2024, 00:03 IST)
