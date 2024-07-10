Five held for raping minor girl in Karnataka

Madikeri: A gang of five men abducted two minor girls and sexually assaulted one of them near Nathangala, on Karnataka - Kerala border near Kutta in Virajpet, Kodagu, on Wednesday.

The other girl managed to escape. Acting on the tip-off, the police arrested all the five accused.

Navindra (24) and Akshay (27), the residents of Nathangala, Rahul (21), Manu (25) and Sandeep (27) from Nadundana Colony, Tolpatti, Kerala are the arrested.