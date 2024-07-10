Five held for raping minor girl in Karnataka

Madikeri: A gang of five men abducted two minor girls and sexually assaulted one of them near Nathangala, on Karnataka - Kerala border near Kutta in Virajpet, Kodagu, on Wednesday.
The other girl managed to escape. Acting on the tip-off, the police arrested all the five accused.
Navindra (24) and Akshay (27), the residents of Nathangala, Rahul (21), Manu (25) and Sandeep (27) from Nadundana Colony, Tolpatti, Kerala are the arrested.
Cases have been registered against the accused.
Three of the five accused persuaded the two girls to get into their car and sped to a coffee plantation in Nathangala, where the two other accused joined them.
One of the girls was raped by the accused and an attempt was made by them to sexually assualt another girl too. However, the latter escaped and alerted the villagers nearby.
When the accused tried to flee, the villagers stopped their car. The accused dropped the victim girl and fled from the spot.
However, all the five accused were nabbed later, the police said.
