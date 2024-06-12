Home
Five year old male tiger found dead in Nagarahole Tiger Reserve

After the autopsy, it was found that the tiger had died due to in-fighting, according to DCF and Director of NTR, C Harshkumar.
Shilpa P
Last Updated : 12 June 2024, 14:20 IST
Last Updated : 12 June 2024, 14:20 IST

Mysuru: A five year old male tiger was found dead in Govindegowda Kandi forest near Lakhmipura anti-poaching camp at Nagarahole Tiger Reserve (NTR), Hunsur wildlife range, Aanechowkur part 1, CPT-1 beat on Wednesday.

After the autopsy, it was found that the tiger had died due to in-fighting, according to DCF and Director of NTR, C Harshkumar.

As per the protocol of National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), an autopsy was conducted by NTR veterinarian Dr Ramesh and chief veterinarian of Dubaare Elephant Camp, Madikeri, B C Chittiyappa. The deceased tiger was later cremated.

NTR director C Harsh Kumar, Hunsur wildlife sub-division ACF D S Dayanand, RFO K E Subramanya, Wildlife warden of Mysuru district Krithika Mohan, representative of NTCA K V Bose Madappa, NGO member C K Thammaiah, Chauthi Gram Panchayat President C N Swamy, and GP member C S Muththuraj were present at the site. 

Published 12 June 2024, 14:20 IST
