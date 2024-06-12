Five year old male tiger found dead in Nagarahole Tiger Reserve

Mysuru: A five year old male tiger was found dead in Govindegowda Kandi forest near Lakhmipura anti-poaching camp at Nagarahole Tiger Reserve (NTR), Hunsur wildlife range, Aanechowkur part 1, CPT-1 beat on Wednesday.

After the autopsy, it was found that the tiger had died due to in-fighting, according to DCF and Director of NTR, C Harshkumar.