Flaws in e-waste tender: DSERT director suspended

The school education and literacy department has suspended the director of department of school education, research and training (DSERT) in connection with the alleged irregularities in e-waste tender.
In the suspension order issued on Thursday the department said, the director V Sumangala caused a loss of Rs 1.62 crore to the department by allotting the tender to an ineligible company and suspended her.
The same has been proved prima facie and also in the inquiry report submitted by the accounts officer of the department, it said.
The order said the director had failed to verify the company’s documents before allotting the tender and instructed her not to go out of the city without taking permission from the authorities concerned. As explained in the order, though E-Pragati Recycling Pvt Ltd was not eligible to participate in the technical bid, the director considered it as L-1, issued work orders and did not reveal details of the company, just to favour it.
Published 25 July 2024, 23:55 IST