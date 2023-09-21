Folk artistes demand higher remuneration for Dasara procession

The Federation of folk artistes of Mysuru, Mandya and Chamarajanagar districts has urged the state government to increase their remuneration for their performance on the 4.8 km-long Mysuru Dasara Jamboo Savari procession on Vijayadashami.
Addressing a press meet in Mysuru on Wednesday, they claimed that each artiste who participates in the Dasara procession gets just Rs 1,500.
“The government should increase it to at least Rs 5,000 per artiste, this year. They should arrange a shelter for artistes to sit and relax on Bannimantap Grounds. They should arrange water, coffee and food for us. They should also make transport arrangements for the artistes to return from there,” they said.