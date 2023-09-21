Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Folk artistes demand higher remuneration for Dasara procession

Addressing a press meet in Mysuru on Wednesday, they claimed that each artiste who participates in the Dasara procession gets just Rs 1,500.
Last Updated 20 September 2023, 19:44 IST

Follow Us

The Federation of folk artistes of Mysuru, Mandya and Chamarajanagar districts has urged the state government to increase their remuneration for their performance on the 4.8 km-long Mysuru Dasara Jamboo Savari procession on Vijayadashami. 

Addressing a press meet in Mysuru on Wednesday, they claimed that each artiste who participates in the Dasara procession gets just Rs 1,500.

“The government should increase it to at least Rs 5,000 per artiste, this year. They should arrange a shelter for artistes to sit and relax on Bannimantap Grounds. They should arrange water, coffee and food for us. They should also make transport arrangements for the artistes to return from there,” they said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 20 September 2023, 19:44 IST)
KarnatakaDasara

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT