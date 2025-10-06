<p>Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra said on Monday that forces trying to “divide” the Hindu society will not be successful. “Some forces have tried to divide the society. </p><p>“They are doing the misadventure of trying to divide the Hindu society. Even earlier such conspiracies and attempts had taken place but were not successful. Even in the future they won’t be successful,” Vijayendra told reporters.</p><p>Vijayendra’s comments came a day after the Basava Samskruthi Abhiyaan – 2025, where many seers, leaders and politicians from the Lingayat community passed a resolution seeking a separate religion status for Lingayats while acknowledging that geographically Lingayats are also Hindus. Even Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had participated in the Abhiyaan on Sunday and articulated his views on the thoughts of 12th-century Social Reformer Basavanna.</p>.Congress' plot to divide Hindus through caste: BJP's Vijayendra scorns at Siddaramaiah.<p>Vijayendra’s comment was also an oblique reference to a recommendation by the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in 2017-18 to the Centre to provide a separate religion status for Lingayats.</p><p>“The demand for a separate religion has again come to the forefront. I have observed it in the newspapers. The society knows who are behind these demands. We need to protect the Hindu religion and also observe attempts to divide the religion.”</p><p>Speaking about the ongoing Social and Educational survey in the state, the BJP state president said, “Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Backward Classes, Vokkaligas, Veerashaiva Lingayats and all communities have socio-educationally and economically backward persons. All communities should get justice. Why is Siddaramaiah in a hurry??”</p>