Forest department to build memorials for Arjuna

"Both the memorials will have a model of Arjuna and depict his photos, including those showing him carrying the Howdah as well as his participation in elephant and tiger rescue operations," he said adding that the memory of the elephant will be kept alive.



To a question on the death of elephants in the camps, Khandre said he has sought a detailed report on the matter and action will follow the report.

"The department has decided to provide Rs 2,000 incentive to personnel working in the anti-poaching camps. A proposal for the same has been sent to the Finance Department," he said.



The three new mini-buses will be deployed for safari in Nagarahaole tiger reserve. The department bought chassis at the cost of Rs 16.55 lakh and used CSR funds for building the custom-designed body.

Virajpet MLA A S Ponnanna, Hunsur MLA G D Harish Gowda and officials from the department were present during the flag off event.