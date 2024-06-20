Forest department to build memorials for Arjuna

Bengaluru: Arjuna, the Golden-Howdah-carrying elephant, that got killed during an elephant capture operation in Yasaluru range of Hassan will soon get a memorial at the place of his burial and the Balle camp in Nagarahole National Park.
Forest, Ecology, Environment Minister Eshwar B Khandre made the announcement after flagging off three new mini-buses in front of Vidhana Soudha on Thursday.
"Both the memorials will have a model of Arjuna and depict his photos, including those showing him carrying the Howdah as well as his participation in elephant and tiger rescue operations," he said adding that the memory of the elephant will be kept alive.
To a question on the death of elephants in the camps, Khandre said he has sought a detailed report on the matter and action will follow the report.
"The department has decided to provide Rs 2,000 incentive to personnel working in the anti-poaching camps. A proposal for the same has been sent to the Finance Department," he said.
The three new mini-buses will be deployed for safari in Nagarahaole tiger reserve. The department bought chassis at the cost of Rs 16.55 lakh and used CSR funds for building the custom-designed body.
Virajpet MLA A S Ponnanna, Hunsur MLA G D Harish Gowda and officials from the department were present during the flag off event.
Published 20 June 2024, 14:24 IST