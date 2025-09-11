Karnataka: Forest officials seize 4,900 kg sandalwood logs, one held

<p>Sandur, Ballari: Forest officials arrested one person and seized 4,900 kg of sandalwood being transported illegally near Bugarikolla village forest area of the taluk on Tuesday.</p>.<p>Forest department officials waylaid a vehicle transporting chopped sandalwood.</p>.<p>They arrested Manjunath Nayak (40), a resident of Sushilanagar, who was inside the vehicle. Nayak has been remanded in judicial custody.</p>.Rising sandalwood thefts in Kolar: Farmers allege Forest Dept collusion.<p>Official sources said 4,900 kg of sandalwood and the tools used to chop them were seized.</p>.<p>“Efforts are on to nab three other people who fled the vehicle,” said forest officer Syed Dada Qalandar. </p>