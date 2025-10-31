<p>Mysuru: Yet another farmer has died due to a Tiger attack within a week's time, in Sargur taluk of Mysuru district on Friday afternoon around 4pm.</p><p>This is the third tiger attack in two weeks and second death in the taluk in a week.</p><p>Doddaningaiah (53) has died at Moleyur range of Hediyala wildlife division of Bandipur Tiger Reserve at Koodagi village of Sargur taluk. The incident is said to have occurred when he was grazing sheep.</p>.Farmer killed in tiger attack at Mysuru's Saragur.<p>Wild life veterinarian Dr Ramesh said that this Tiger is different from Tiger which killed Rajashekar (65) near Bennegere of Mullur Grama Panchayat, Sargur taluk of Mysuru district, on the fringes of Nugu forest range of the BTR on Monday. The operation to rescue it has continued. </p><p>Another Tiger attacked farmer Madegowda, 43 on his face at Badagalapura on the fringes of Nugu Wildlife Range of Bandipur, near Badagalapura of Saragur taluk, Mysuru district on October 16. It injured him severely and he lost his eye sight. </p>