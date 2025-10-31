Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamysuru

Mysuru farmer dies in third tiger attack in a fortnight in Sargur taluk

This is the second death in the taluk in a week
Last Updated : 31 October 2025, 15:13 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 October 2025, 15:13 IST
Karnataka NewsMysuruTiger attack

Follow us on :

Follow Us