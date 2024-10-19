Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Former Karnataka CM S M Krishna hospitalised; stable

According to a statement issued by the hospital, the 92-year-old former minister is stable and is expected to be discharged on Monday.
DHNS
Last Updated : 19 October 2024, 11:35 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 October 2024, 11:35 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaS M Krishna

Follow us on :

Follow Us