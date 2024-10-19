Former Karnataka CM S M Krishna hospitalised; stable

<p>Bengaluru: S M Krishna, a former Chief Minister of Karnataka and a former Union Minister, was admitted to Manipal Hospital Old Airport Road, Bengaluru, for a health check-up on Saturday morning.</p><p>According to a statement issued by the hospital, the 92-year-old former minister is stable and is expected to be discharged on Monday.</p>.CID raids BJP MLC Vallyapure's residence over Karnataka Bhovi Development Corporation 'scam'.<p>Earlier this year, in April, S M Krishna was admitted to the ICU in another private hospital for an acute respiratory infection, was discharged and later admitted to Manipal Hospital, seeking treatment by Dr Satyanarayana Mysore. </p><p>He was admitted to the ICU in May and was shifted to the ward in July after showing some improvement in his condition.</p>