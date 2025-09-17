<p>Bengaluru: Former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dv-sadananda-gowda">D V Sadananda Gowda </a>on Wednesday said he had lost Rs 3 lakh after cybercriminals hacked into his bank accounts. </p><p>Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Gowda said he would filing a police complaint. </p><p>"When I checked my mobile phone this morning, I discovered that three of my bank accounts were hacked. I have lost Rs 3 lakh — Rs 1 lakh from each account," he said. </p>.Actor Upendra, wife’s phones 'hacked'; cybercriminals demand Rs 55,000 from their contacts.<p>This comes close on the heels of Kannada actor Upendra and his wife Priyanka's phones being hacked by cybercriminals, who sought Rs 55,000 from their contacts.</p>