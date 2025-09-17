Menu
Former Karnataka CM Sadananda Gowda loses Rs 3 lakh after fraudsters hack his bank account

This comes close on the heels of Kannada actor Upendra and his wife Priyanka's phones being hacked by cybercriminals, who sought Rs 55,000 from their contacts.
Last Updated : 17 September 2025, 15:17 IST
Published 17 September 2025, 15:17 IST
