india
karnataka

Former minister Goolihatti Shekar convicted in cheque bounce case in Karnataka

The court said that if the amount is not paid within December 28, 2024, as per the joint memo submitted to the court, Shekar will have to undergo simple imprisonment for a period of six months.
Ambarish B
Last Updated : 07 October 2024, 15:47 IST

Published 07 October 2024, 15:47 IST
Karnataka
Crime

