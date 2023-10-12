Former MP Narayanaswamy to head 5th Karnataka finance panel

The state government on Wednesday constituted fifth state finance commission by appointing former Lok Sabha member and Congress leader C Narayanaswamy as its head. The commission will review the financial position of the Zilla Panchayats, Taluk Panchayats, Gram Pranchayats and other local bodies.
According to the notification issued by the government, retired IAS officer Mohammed Sanaulla and retired controller R S Phonde are the full-time members of the commission. The panel is directed to submit its report by the end of February 2024.
The commission will make recommendations to the Governor on principles to govern the local bodies, their taxes, duties and tolls and fees leviable by the government.
The commission will also recommend measures to improve the financial position of these local bodies and suggest the manner in which the resources available to the local bodies could be utilised efficiently.
“The commission will make a detailed analysis on repayment of loans and advances extended by state government from time to time to the local bodies,” the notification said.