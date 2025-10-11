Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Let us not just build a developed India, but a welcoming India: Shashi Tharoor

The orator-par-excellence positioned tourism and hospitality as 'mirrors of a nation’s soul' and called for decisive movement on three foundational pillars: Image, Infrastructure, and Immigration.
Last Updated : 11 October 2025, 05:38 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 October 2025, 05:38 IST
India NewsMaharashtraShashi Tharoor

Follow us on :

Follow Us