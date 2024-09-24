Four children injured as Anganwadi roof collapses in Karnataka's Gangavathi

Gangavathi (Koppal dist): Four children were injured when the roof of an Anganwadi centre collapsed at Mehboob Nagar in the town on Monday.
The injured children -- Manvith, Suraksha, Mardan, and Aman -- are receiving treatment at the government hospital.
The incident occurred when the children were participating in educational activities while sitting in a circle. The roof of the building collapsed on them. As a result, two children suffered severe injuries in their legs and heads, while the other two children sustained minor injuries. The children were immediately taken to the hospital for treatment.
Upon learning about the incident, the parents of the children rushed to the Anganwadi and expressed their anger towards the staff.
The Anganwadi building was constructed in 2016-17 under the Swarna Jayanti Rozgar Yojana. The roof was built using cement for the ceiling and the locals alleged that the roof collapsed due to poor quality construction. A case has been registered at the town police station in this connection.
Town Municipal Council President Moulasab, Commissioner R Virupakshamurthy and Opposition leader Manoharaswamy visited the hospital and enquired about the children’s health.
Child development project officer Jayashree said, “Four children were injured when the roof of the Anganwadi collapsed and currently, all of them are in good condition. This Anganwadi was constructed with the assistance of the Municipal Council and we are gathering information on whether it has been handed over to the Department of Child Development or not.”
Published 24 September 2024, 02:38 IST