Four dead, four injured as bike, car and truck collide in Karnataka's Kalaburagi

<p>Four people died and four others were injured in a collision between a truck, car and a bike near Hasanapur village at Jewargi Road in Kalaburagi district, Karnataka on Wednesday night, news agency <em>ANI</em> <a href="https://x.com/ANI/status/1846773736818856126">reported</a>, quoting the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kalaburagi">Kalaburagi</a> Police Commissioner.</p><p>The injured were shifted to a hospital for treatment, the Commissioner added.</p>.<p><em>More to follow...</em></p>