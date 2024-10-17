Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Four dead, four injured as bike, car and truck collide in Karnataka's Kalaburagi

The injured were shifted to a hospital for treatment, Kalaburagi Police Commissioner said.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 17 October 2024, 04:51 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 October 2024, 04:51 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaAccidentKalaburagi

Follow us on :

Follow Us