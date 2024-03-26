Four drown in Cauvery near Halagur, Mandya district

Halagur (Mandya district): In a tragic incident near Halagur, Malavalli taluk, Mandya district, four individuals lost their lives after they drowned in the Cauvery River at Muthathi on Tuesday.

The deceased include Nagesh (45) and his son Mahadev (14) from Gundu Rao Nagar in Mysuru, along with Bharat (17) and Guru (32).

The unfortunate event occurred during a special puja organised by Bhagyamma and Raju, a couple from Kanakanagar in Mysuru, at the Anjaneya Swamy temple in Muthathi. A group of 50 people had gathered for the puja, and after breakfast, some of them went for a swim in the river.

Tragedy struck when Mahadev was caught in a whirlpool and drowned. In an attempt to rescue him, Nagesh also got caught in the whirlpool, followed by Bharat and Guru, who tried to help. Despite efforts, all four individuals drowned.

The bodies of Nagesh and Bharat have been recovered, while search operations are ongoing for the bodies of Mahadev and Guru. Halagur police have initiated an investigation into the incident.