Frontline Staff Day observed at Bandipur

Bandipur Tiger Project Director P Ramesh Kumar said that the Forest department's frontline staff play a major role in the conservation of forest. Only because of their efforts, Bandipur Tiger Reserve tops in all divisions, he said.
He was speaking at the Bandipur Frontline Staff Day celebration programme for officers and staff involved in forest and wildlife conservation, at the safari campus of Melukamanahalli in Gundlupet taluk on Wednesday.
This is a new concept by Bandipur Forest department, for dedicating a day for frontline staff and felicitating them. A cultural programme was organised as part of the event and the staff and, their family members were taken on a wildlife safari.
He said, "Bandipur tops in all categories. According to the survey, there are 191 tigers and 1,116 elephants. The staff of Bandipur have received the highest award given by the Forest department."
"In recent days, the number of unnatural death of animals have come down in Bandipur forest area. This is due to the efforts of the staff, who are regularly patrolling and involved in combing operations," he said.
"For the first time in the country, we have organised such a programme, to honour the frontline staff. The health expenses of the staff and their family members, and education of the children are being taken care of by Bandipur Tiger Project fund," the director said.
ACF K Paramesh, Ravindra, Naveen, Hangala Grama Panchayat president Roopa, vice president Nagaraju, Range Forest Officer Naveen Kumar and Srinivas were present.
The Bandipur wildlife safari was cancelled on Wednesday, on account of the programme.