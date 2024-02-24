Karnataka FSSAI to collect cotton candy samples for testing

The Karnataka wing of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has directed the officials to collect cotton candy samples from every district and send them for testing after Tamil Nadu and Puducherry imposed a ban on cotton candy due to the presence of Rhodamine-B, a cancer-causing agent.
“We have directed the officials to collect samples. We will analyse the laboratory results and determine the future course of action,” a senior official from the FSSAI told DH.
Cotton candy samples have been collected from a few districts. “In a few cities, they are also available in packs. We are collecting them. But in a few districts, it is only sold during fairs and gatherings and hence, the samples are arriving late,” the officials said.
The Health Department officials said that they are awaiting the results to decide if they have to ban cotton candy since they are prepared in a different way in every state.
Experts and doctors said that the bigger concern in society is the regulation of street food and such snacks which do not come with any packaging.
“Since there is no disclaimer or packaging, no one knows what goes into street food. There is a need to regulate such sales,” said Dr Vishal Rao, Dean, Centre for Academic Research, HCG Cancer Centre. A public health practitioner said that many food items sold without packaging are adulterated and there is no check on them.
Dr Rao added that there is also a need to conduct random testing of packaged food items.
“The authorities test the samples given by the companies and give them licences. However, the company may not follow the same quality test during mass production. Hence, there is a need to conduct random tests on all the food items,” he said.
(Published 24 February 2024, 00:26 IST)