Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, G Janardhana Reddy rejoins BJP, merges KRPP with saffron party

Mining baron and Karnataka's Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha leader G Janardhana Reddy merged his party with the BJP, "without expecting any position(s)," ANI reported on Monday.
Reddy said, "Today I merged my party with the BJP. I will serve as a BJP worker to make Narendra Modi prime minister for the third time. I have joined the party without any conditions. I don't need any positions."
Reddy's wife and politician Aruna Lakshmi also reportedly joined the party.
Party leader BS Yediyurappa and state BJP President BY Vijayendra are also present at the event.
On the occasion, BJP leader BS Yediyurappa said, "G Janardhana Reddy and his wife have joined the BJP. This will strengthen our party. We will win all 28 Lok Sabha constituencies"
(Published 25 March 2024, 05:23 IST)