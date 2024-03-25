JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, G Janardhana Reddy rejoins BJP, merges KRPP with saffron party

Reddy said, 'Today I joined BJP by merging my party with BJP. I will work as a BJP worker to make Narendra Modi prime minister for the third time.' Party leader BS Yediyurappa and state BJP President BY Vijayendra are also present at the event.
Last Updated 25 March 2024, 05:23 IST

Follow Us

Mining baron and Karnataka's Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha leader G Janardhana Reddy merged his party with the BJP, "without expecting any position(s)," ANI reported on Monday.

Reddy said, "Today I merged my party with the BJP. I will serve as a BJP worker to make Narendra Modi prime minister for the third time. I have joined the party without any conditions. I don't need any positions."

Reddy's wife and politician Aruna Lakshmi also reportedly joined the party.

Party leader BS Yediyurappa and state BJP President BY Vijayendra are also present at the event.

On the occasion, BJP leader BS Yediyurappa said, "G Janardhana Reddy and his wife have joined the BJP. This will strengthen our party. We will win all 28 Lok Sabha constituencies"

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 25 March 2024, 05:23 IST)
India NewsBJPKarnatakaIndian PoliticsG Janardhana Reddy

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT