Ganapati at Hubballi's Idgah Maidan: HM Parameshwara says last year's decision was not permanent arrangement

When some Ganeshotsav Samitis have already started urging the civic body to allow Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Idgah Maidan at Chennamma Circle in Hubballi for 11 days this time, Home Minister G Parameshwara's statement about the issue has evoked curiosity. He has said "allowing the festival at the Maidan last year was not a permanent arrangement".

"As the Maidan is the property of the Hubballi-Dharwad Mahanagara Palike (HDMP), it decided last year to allow the festival there, and it had also written to the government. It was not a permanent arrangement, but was the decision taken for that moment of time," he said.

When asked whether the government would allow Ganeshotsav at Idgah Maidan for 11 days this time or not, Parameshwara on Friday said "HDMP will take a decision and consult the police commissioner. Police commissioner would consider law and order situation, and pro and against views on the issue, before taking a stand about giving the clearance or not. Our role comes only after the police commissioner writes to the government".

Joshi says 'don't create confusion'

Earlier in the day, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi asked the State Government not to create any 'confusion' or 'controversy' regarding Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Idgah Maidan this time.

"Ganesh Chaturthi at the Maidan was held last year also. As it is a public place belonging to the HDMP, the civic body will take a suitable decision. Muslims are also allowed to hold mass prayer at the Maidan twice every year, and nobody should create controversy unnecessarily," Joshi said.

"Celebrating Ganeshotsav in public in a grand manner is our tradition, and restrictions on DJ music and other issues should not be imposed. For maintaining peace, Ganeshotsav Samitis and Police Department should take decisions about the immersion procession routes," he added.

The HDMP, where the BJP is in power, had last year given conditional permission to Rani Chennamma Maidan Gajanan Utsav Mahamandali to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi at Idgah Maidan for the first time, for three days. This decision had come based on the recommendation of a house panel, though there was opposition.

This time, Rani Chennamma Maidan Gajanan Utsav Mahamandali and Shriram Sena have already sought the civic body's permission to celebrate the festival at the Maidan for 11 days next month.