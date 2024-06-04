Hindu youth 'attacked for giving lift' to Muslim girl on bike in Shivamogga

Shivamogga: A gang of Muslim youths reportedly assaulted a Hindu youth while he was ferrying his colleague belonging to the Muslim community in a bike near Ilyasnagar in the city on Sunday.
According to police, S B Nandan, resident of Kumbaragundi in Shivamogga is the victim.
He is employed in a private company in the city and Muslim girl also works in the same company. The two were heading to the girl’s house on a bike when they were intercepted by a gang of Muslim youths .
The gang threatened Nandan that they would kill him if he was seen with the girl again. They also questioned why he was taking Muslim girl on the bike. He was admitted to McGann hospital in the city. The Doddapete police registered a case.
Published 03 June 2024, 23:10 IST