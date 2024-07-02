Gaps in new laws, will bring in amendments: Karnataka govt

On a question about the DG&IGP and other senior police officers welcoming the new laws on their respective social media sites, the law minister maintained that the officers are bound by the new laws as the laws are still not amended and so, they will have to implement them. “They are not wrong in saying that. As a law minister, I can speak about the need to amend these laws and not the officers. They are doing their duty,” he said and maintained that until the amended laws get the President’s assent, the new laws will be in force in the state.