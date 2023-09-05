Gauri Lankesh murder case: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah assures punishment for culprits

The state government will ensure punishment to culprits in the Gauri Lankesh murder case, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah assured at an event held in memory of the late journalist on Tuesday.
There are over 500 witnesses in the case, of whom about 80 have been deposed so far, he said.
"Just like Mahatma Gandhi, Gauri was killed by communal forces for fighting for peace and communal harmony. The government will take strict action against communal forces to prevent such crimes", he said, referring to the committee set up under the Mysuru DySP to inquire into incidents of intellectuals receiving threatening letters.
Speaking to DH, Kavitha Lankesh, the murdered scribe's sister, said that the Gauri Memorial Trust may appeal to the government to speed up the trial as it is proceeding very slowly. "With over 300 witnesses yet to be deposed, it will take a long time even if 10 people are called every week," she said.
A book, Nyaya Pada, a collection of articles about Gauri Lankesh, was released at the event.
Other speakers including activist Teesta Setalvad, farmers' leader Rakesh Tikait, actor Prakash Raj, former Kerala health minister K K Shailaja, Meghalaya-based political activist Angela Rangad, Yasin Malpe of Muslim Okkuta, and Congress's social media chairperson Supriya Shinate said that people should organise and fight against right-wing forces.