Gauri Lankesh murder case: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah assures punishment for culprits

The state government will ensure punishment to culprits in the Gauri Lankesh murder case, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah assured at an event held in memory of the late journalist on Tuesday.

There are over 500 witnesses in the case, of whom about 80 have been deposed so far, he said.

"Just like Mahatma Gandhi, Gauri was killed by communal forces for fighting for peace and communal harmony. The government will take strict action against communal forces to prevent such crimes", he said, referring to the committee set up under the Mysuru DySP to inquire into incidents of intellectuals receiving threatening letters.