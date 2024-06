The government has authorised ministers to take up general transfers for all groups of employees till July 9. It has directed to ensure that the number of transfers does not exceed 6 per cent of the number of employees in a particular cadre or level of seniority.

It said no employee in Group ‘A’ and ‘B’ can be transferred before s/he has spent two years in a posting. The minimum posting period for Group ‘C’ & Group ‘D’ is 4 and 7 years.