Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Get new certificates, Adi Karnataka, Adi Dravida and Adi Andhra castes told

For those in the 98 SC castes applying for new certificates, a local inspection will be conducted of the candidate’s parents and their original caste before providing the caste certificate.
Last Updated : 08 October 2025, 21:45 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 October 2025, 21:45 IST
Karnataka NewsCaste certificate

Follow us on :

Follow Us