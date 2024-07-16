Global Capability Centres to employ 1 million people in Karnataka by 2030: Report

Karnataka is expected to host some 330 Global Capability Centres of top companies by 2030, which are in turn expected to create one million jobs, stated a report released by the state government.

“Our analysis indicates Karnataka’s potential to become a premier GCC hub, potentially hosting over 15 per cent of Forbes 2000 firms. By 2030, Karnataka could host around 330 Forbes 2000 firms. This trend is driven by India’s increasing prominence as the global GCC hub,” said the report, released by IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge on Monday. GCC employment in the state is expected to see a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10per cent.