'Go back' campaign against Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP Shobha Karandlaje intensifies

Chikkamagaluru: 'Go back' campaign against Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP and Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shobha Karandlaje has intensified, with the BJP workers raising their objections to her candidature at the party office in Chikkamagaluru on Sunday.

So far, the 'Go Back' campaign was restricted to postcard campaign and social media posts. However, an election-related meeting in the presence of MLA Araga Jnanendra and BJP leader Bhanu Prakash was held at the BJP office on Sunday.

During the meeting, a few party workers arrived at the spot and urged not to field Shobha Karandlaje. "Ticket should be given for the one from Chikkamagaluru. Shobha Karandlaje who has been representing the constituency for the last 10 years has no acquaintance with the block committee leaders of the party," alleged the agitating workers.

"When the name of the candidate is still undecided, B S Yediyurappa, member of the BJP Parliamentary Board had claimed that Shobha will win by a margin of three lakh votes. Does this mean that she is the candidate? Shobha should not be given a ticket at any cost," they demanded.

BJP district president Devaraj Shetty and others tried to persuade the party workers. However, they expressed their displeasure by staging a dharna at the party office.