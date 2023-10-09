Home
Gold worth Rs 20 lakh seized at Mangaluru International Airport

The confiscated gold weighs 347 gm and is of 24 carat purity, valued at Rs 20 lakh, a Customs release said.
Last Updated 09 October 2023, 07:01 IST

The Customs officials at the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) have seized gold worth Rs 20 lakh that was being smuggled in kheer mix packets from a passenger who arrived from Dubai.

The confiscated gold weighs 347 gm and is of 24 carat purity, valued at Rs 20 lakh, a Customs release said here on Monday.

The passenger arrived on an Air India Express flight from Dubai on Friday. In his check-in baggage, there were five packets of kheer mix of the ‘Kitchen Treasures’ brand. On suspicion, the officials opened the packets and found the gold hidden in them.

(Published 09 October 2023, 07:01 IST)
