Karnataka govt clears 64 projects worth Rs 3,587.67 crore

The State-Level Single Window Clearance Committee (SLSWCC), chaired by Industries Minister M B Patil, approved 64 projects worth Rs 3,587.67 crore on Friday. This is expected to create 13,896 jobs.
The approvals include an investment of Rs 390 crore from the International Battery Company Pvt Ltd and Rs 306.9 crore by River Mobility Pvt Ltd, Patil said.
He said the approved projects would promote “equitable investment across various regions of the state, particularly benefiting districts of North Karnataka”.
The SLSWCC approved 13 major, large and medium projects (with capital investments exceeding Rs 50 crore) amounting to Rs 2,046.39 crore to create 7,199 jobs. Additionally, 47 new projects with investments ranging from Rs 15 crore to Rs 50 crore were approved, totalling Rs 1,058.55 crore for 6,547 jobs. Four additional capital investment schemes amounting to Rs 482.73 crore were also approved, which will create employment opportunities for 150 people.
Panel formed for Dalit entrepreneurs
Earlier, Patil announced the formation of a high-level committee, headed by Principal Secretary (Commerce and Industries) S Selvakumar, to address issues faced by Dalit entrepreneurs.
The decision was taken during a meeting with the Karnataka Dalit Entrepreneurs Association, whose delegation was led by former Rajya Sabha member L Hanumantaiah.
“The government is committed to allocating 24.10 per cent of industrial plots to Dalit entrepreneurs as per the prescribed norms. Accordingly, 391 acres of land have been available for SC industrialists. This distribution will be expedited,” Patil said.
Published 21 June 2024, 23:26 IST