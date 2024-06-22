Karnataka govt clears 64 projects worth Rs 3,587.67 crore

The SLSWCC approved 13 major, large and medium projects (with capital investments exceeding Rs 50 crore) amounting to Rs 2,046.39 crore to create 7,199 jobs. Additionally, 47 new projects with investments ranging from Rs 15 crore to Rs 50 crore were approved, totalling Rs 1,058.55 crore for 6,547 jobs. Four additional capital investment schemes amounting to Rs 482.73 crore were also approved, which will create employment opportunities for 150 people.