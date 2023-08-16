Karnataka committed to scrapping NEP, reiterates DK Shivakumar

Bommai flays govt

Meanwhile, former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai alleged that the Congress government in Karnataka is needlessly politicising the issue. The NEP was formulated keeping today’s industry demands into account. The Siddaramaiah government in 2013 had given approval to the draft policy. “Children in Karnataka will find it tough to compete with their peers if the state does not go along with the rest of the country in its implementation,” Bommai said.