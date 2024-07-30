Karnataka govt fixes fees for BSc Nursing courses

Bengaluru: The state government for the first time has fixed fees for BSc Nursing courses.
The government has signed a consensual agreement between the Karnataka State Association of Management of Nursing and Allied Health Sciences Institutions, Karnataka State Private Management Association of Health Institutions and Nava Kalyana Karnataka Nursing Institute Management Association recently.
As per the order issued by the department of medical education, the government has also reserved 20% seats at private colleges under government quota and fixed Rs 10,000 as fees.
20 per cent seats for mgmt
However, 60 per cent seats under private quota will also be filled through Karnataka Examinations Authority and the
rest 20% will be for management.
For the seats under management quota, the fee for Karnataka domicile candidate is fixed at Rs 1 lakh per year and for non-Karnataka domicile it is Rs 1.40 lakh.
Published 30 July 2024, 01:10 IST