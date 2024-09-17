Lokayukta or SIT probe planned against Munirathna by Karnataka govt

Bengaluru: The Congress government may order a Lokayukta probe or set up a special investigation team (SIT) on corruption charges against Rajarajeshwari Nagar BJP MLA Munirathna.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said this to a delegation of Vokkaliga Congress leaders on Monday.
The Vokkaliga delegation led by Agriculture Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy met Siddaramaiah and sought “stringent” action against Munirathna.
Under arrest, Munirathna has been accused of demanding bribes from a BBMP contractor. He is also accused of making derogatory casteist remarks against the Holeya (SC) community while objectifying the contractor’s wife, a Vokkaliga.
“The CM said he’d think about getting an investigation done through an SIT or Lokayukta,” Chaluvarayaswamy told reporters after meeting Siddaramaiah.
Chalavurayaswamy said not only Vokkaligas, but “the entire society” should boycott Munirathna. “He’s had a history. It’s just that he got caught now,” the minister said. “We urged the CM to take stringent action, especially given that he’s an elected representative.”
Chaluvarayaswamy said Munirathna is an “expert in escaping” and cited a past incident in which the MLA apparently burnt BBMP records. “He’ll try to get away. We shouldn’t allow that. Our lawyers should ensure this,” he said.
“First of all, Munirathna is unfit to be an MLA,” Chaluvarayaswamy said.
When it was pointed out that Munirathna was a two-time Congress MLA, Chaluvarayaswamy said: “Yes, but we hadn’t imagined that this was his background. He was even accused of trying to disrobe councillors Manjula Naryanaswamy, Asha Suresh and Mamtha. Time has come to hold him accountable for all that.”
The minister also slammed BJP leaders CT Ravi, R Ashoka and Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy of defending Munirathna. “They want Vokkaliga votes. But when something like this happens, they support Munirathna,” he said.
Earlier in the day, Women & Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar visited BBMP contractor Cheluvaraj’s residence and held talks. “The government is with Cheluvaraj. It is the government’s responsibility to provide protection to his family,” she said. Cheluvaraj’s wife turned emotional while speaking with Hebbalkar and sought police protection to her house.
Published 17 September 2024, 03:12 IST