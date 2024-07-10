Karntaka government says no to biannual admissions proposed by UGC

Bengaluru: The state government will write to the University Grants Commission (UGC) expressing opposition to biannual admissions in higher education.
The UGC recently issued a notification asking higher education institutions to implement biannual admissions to increase the gross enrollment ratio to 50 per cent by 2035. Accordingly, admissions should be done twice a year — July/August and January/February.
Higher Education Minister Dr M C Sudhakar said that it was impractical to implement biannual admissions in the state given the limitations related to faculty and infrastructure. “From the state’s point of view, we will convey to the UGC how difficult it is to implement such policies,” he said.
‘Imposition of Western education system’
Criticising the policy proposal by the UGC, the minister said that the national regulatory body for higher education was trying to impose the Western education system.
“Some universities in the United States follow the biannual model for admissions, but even there, the varsities are not funded by the government,” he said.
Sudhakar said that in the state, not just government-run institutions, even private institutions lack infrastructure and faculty.
“The UGC is the highest body and it should consider the issues at the state level before making such decisions. Even if the state were to
implement biannual admissions, it would pose difficulties for both students and faculty,” he said.
Sudhakar said that the UGC should consult all stakeholders during policy formulation.
He, however, pointed out that the UGC has proposed this under the National Education Policy (NEP), which has been rejected by the state. Karnataka is set to implement its own State Education Policy (SEP) on which a final report is expected soon.
Published 10 July 2024, 00:29 IST