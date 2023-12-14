Karnataka govt to roll out 5th guarantee, Yuva Nidhi; registration on Dec 26

The state government is all set for the launch of its fifth guarantee Yuva Nidhi from January 1, 2024.
As told by Medical Education and Skill Development Minister Dr Sharan Prakash Patil, the registration for the scheme begins on December 26.
Speaking to DH, Patil said the eligible candidates can register through the Seva Sindhu portal. “We will launch the scheme on January 1, 2024. The registration will begin on December 26,” he said.
Those who graduated in the 2022-23 academic year and completed six months, and have not joined higher education or taken up any job are eligible to apply. The scheme will be applicable for general degree holders and diploma passouts.
Under the scheme, the government will provide graduate unemployed youth a financial assistance of Rs 3,000 per month, while diploma holders who are unemployed will get Rs 1,500. The amount will be directly transferred into the accounts of beneficiaries until they find a job or for a period of two years, whichever is earlier.
Incidentally, the registration was supposed to begin from December 21, as told by the minister. The same begins on December 26. However, the official announcement will be made after discussing the same with the chief minister, Patil added.
The beneficiaries under the scheme will get financial assistance only for a period of two years and if they get employment before that, their name will be deleted from the beneficiaries' list.
As per data given by higher education department, the estimated number of beneficiaries is likely to be 5 lakh and the government needs Rs 2,500 crore a year for the scheme.
Along with self declaration, the unemployed youth (who should be from Karnataka) must submit documents, including marks cards of class 10, II PU and undergraduate course; Aadhaar card, caste certificate if applicable, bank account details and income certificate.