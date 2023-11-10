GP member elected under gen quota can contest prez, V-P in reserved category, rules HC

In the instant case, the petitioner Chaitra, a member of Kunnala Gram Panchayat in Gubbi taluk of Tumakuru district, belongs to the Backward Caste-B category. She wanted to contest for the Adhyaksha post and challenged the candidature of K M Ashamani, claiming that the latter had contested the election from the general category and hence could not change the same for the candidature for the Adhysksha post. The Adhysksha post is reserved for BCB (women).