Karnataka: Gram Panchayat members resign en masse for electing a Muslim as president in Raichur

The Gram Panchayat has a total strength of 38 members. A Rehman Pasha, a member from the Muslim community, has been elected president and those who have resigned were abstained from the voting. Prasen Raptan, one of the disgruntled members, contended that the GP has 23 members belonging to the majority Bengali community who come under general category. In this regard, he said that someone from the Bengali community should have become president, and that the post can be allotted to a Muslim member when it is reserved for the OBC category.