Grantee cannot apply afresh after plea is rejected once: Karnataka High Court

“Once the said documents are digitised, all the documents to be hyperlinked with each other so that all the documents are accessible from any particular document or location, going historically backward or forward. Entries relating to the grant with reference to the grant and concerned documents are to be entered into the RTC, and the documents are to be accessible by way of hyperlinks. A master e-register to be prepared in respect of each survey number village-wise, with the documents being accessible by hyperlinking. Search to be capable of on the basis of the name of district, village, survey number, grantees name, etc., facility to apply and obtain e-certified copies of all the documents to be made available,” Justice Suraj Govindaraj said.