Group assaults KSRTC bus driver in Karnataka's Bantwal

Mangaluru: A group of six youths allegedly assaulted a KSRTC bus driver, abused him with filthy language and also damaged the rear-view mirror of the bus at Dasakodi in Bantwal taluk.
The group also threatened his life for allegedly not giving way for the car on the one-way road.
The bus was bound to Somwarpet from Mangaluru. In his complaint, bus driver Krishnappa (52) said that when the bus reached Dasakodi, the youth waylaid the bus and damaged the mirror of the bus by smashing it with stones. Later, they assaulted the driver and left the venue, said the police.
Along with the rear-view mirror, the front mirror was also damaged, and the loss is estimated to be Rs 30,000. Bantwal police have registered a case under IPC Sections 143, 147, 341, 353, 232, 504, 506, 427 and 149, Section 2 (A) of Karnataka Prevention Of Destruction And Loss Of Property Act (KPDLP).
Published 06 May 2024, 13:07 IST