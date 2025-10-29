Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Group urges Karnataka govt to withdraw order curbing use of public spaces for rallies

The group opined that the high court's decision to stay the order was well within the constitutional framework.
Last Updated : 29 October 2025, 15:29 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 October 2025, 15:29 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaRSS

Follow us on :

Follow Us