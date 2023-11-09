Gruha Lakshmi money will be credited in a fortnight: Minister

Giving further details, Hebbalkar said the government had credited Rs 2,169 crore to beneficiaries in August. As many as 97 percent beneficiaries received it but 5 lakh people did not get the money because of technical problems. In September, Rs 2,288 crore was released for 1.14 crore beneficiaries. However, only 82% of beneficiaries received the money. As many as 12 lakh families were left out owing to either technical glitches or because of e-KYC problems. The money that the government has released is in the bank and will reach the beneficiaries as soon as the technical problems are resolved, she said.