Guarantees: Fix problems for beneficiaries by December, says CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday directed authorities to set right glitches in the implementation of the flagship Gruha Lakshmi scheme and ensure all eligible women receive payments by December.

Siddaramaiah held back-to-back meetings to take stock of the four guarantees.

Under Gruha Lakshmi, the woman head of the household receives Rs 2,000 per month.

At the meeting, Siddaramaiah was told that 1.17 crore women had registered till date and 1.10 crore of them had received payments. The remaining beneficiaries are not receiving payments due to confusion on their bank account details and Aadhaar linkage.

Siddaramaiah was told that Anganwadi workers are being roped in to take beneficiaries to banks and sort out the problems.

The CM said Gruha Lakshmi adalats must be conducted in every gram panchayat to address problems related to bank accounts and Aadhaar linkage.