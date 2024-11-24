H D Deve Gowda, Kumaraswamy refuse to comment on Nikhil Kumaraswamy's defeat in Channapatna

<p>Bengaluru: JD(S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda and his son Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Sunday refused to react to the third defeat of the latter’s son Nikhil Kumaraswamy who lost the byelection in Channapatna. </p><p>Nikhil lost the election by a margin of 25,413 votes to Congress candidate C P Yogeshwar. The byelection results were announced on Saturday.</p>.Some BJP, JD(S) leaders also helped in Channapatna victory: D K Shivakumar.<p>Earlier, Nikhil had lost the 2019 Lok Sabha election from Mandya against the BJP-backed independent candidate Sumalatha Ambareesh and the 2023 assembly election from Ramanagara against the Congress candidate H A Iqbal Hussain.</p><p>Speaking to reporters, Deve Gowda said, “Not…now ....I will speak to you (the media) in the party office sometime later. I will answer all your queries.”</p><p>Kumaraswamy maintained that there is no point in discussing the Channapatna election results. “People have given their verdict and we have to accept it,” he said. </p>