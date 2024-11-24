Home
H D Deve Gowda, Kumaraswamy refuse to comment on Nikhil Kumaraswamy's defeat in Channapatna

Nikhil lost by a margin of 25,413 votes to the Congress candidate C P Yogeshwar, for which the results were announced on Saturday.
Noorul Hassan
Last Updated : 24 November 2024, 13:27 IST

